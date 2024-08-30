Yoko Taro speaking about the game, said: “it’s so stylish that I almost got all wet.”

Metaphor: ReFantazio – the new RPG from the creators of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei – looks to be one of the best works coming in the next few months. We praised several parts of it in our preview, but in case you still aren’t convinced, here’s an opinion from a great developer you probably love.

Yoko Taro’s words on Metaphor: ReFantazio

In a conversation with voice actress Tomomi Isomura, according to Automaton Media’s Japanese to English translation, Yoko Taro explains that he “has no connection to Atlus” and that he was called by Atlus’ advertising department to make the video. “Oh, I didn’t receive any money for this! I’m just a middle-aged guy who showed up.”

Yoko Taro on the left, or at least her typical mask, on the right Tomomi Isomura

Giving his impressions of the Metaphor ReFantazio demo, Yoko Taro started by praising the game’s user interface, which looks fantastic: “It’s so elegant that I almost got all wet“, he stated emphatically. “Otherwise, I feel like it’s been crafted with great care,” Yoko Taro enthused, “It’s a turn-based RPG, but the amount of action elements has been increased a lot: it really feels like I’ve had the opportunity to play a truly next-generation game. While playing, I kept thinking that it must cost a lot!”

In particular, Yoko Taro was enthusiastic about Metaphor: ReFantazio’s macabre art. “I can’t be good friends with the person who designed it!” he joked. Yoko Taro also noted that while playing, he felt that Metaphor: ReFantazio was very different from NieR and had a strong, distinct “Atlus flavor.” He also praised Metaphor’s director, Katsura Hashino, as someone who does a great job of passionately bringing the game’s world to life. “I can’t wait to play the full version,” Yoko Taro concluded.

Here is our review of Metaphor: ReFantazio.