Atlus and the creators of the Persona series revealed its next game at the Xbox Games Showcase: Metaphor ReFantazio.

The game features an anime style familiar to fans of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, but an all-new setting and characters.

It’s more dramatic, however, with a seemingly sprawling map. Check out the trailer below.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Announcement Trailer

The trailer also shows glimpses of a calendar structure, turn-based combat with familiar spell names, and character bonds.

Expect flashy bosses and even flashier menus.

The game is set for release in 2024 on both Xbox consoles and Windows PC.

The reveal comes alongside two other Persona games: a remake of Persona 3 and a Persona 5 tactics game.