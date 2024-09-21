In a new interview recently published by the Spanish newspaper Vandal, details emerge regarding the longevity of the RPG: the director of Metaphor: ReFantazio explains that we can expect a game as massive as Persona 5 .

Metaphor: ReFantazio is the next big turn-based RPG from ATLUS and SEGA. Exactly though “ big “What does this mean? How long can we expect the work to be?

Words from Metaphor’s director: ReFantazio

The Director Hashino revealed, in translation: “Persona 5 was a really massive game, a very robust game, and Metaphor: ReFantazio will be able to keep up and get to the same length.”

If you don’t know How great is Persona 5using HowLongtoBeat as a reference – which collects user reports on play time – to finish the story of the RPG it takes an average of 97 hours, to do even a little extra people get to 110 hours (120 hours in the case of the writer, but we’re close) and those who really want to do everything it might even be necessary to play for over 170 hours. Obviously some are faster and some are slower, but these numbers give us a point of reference.

Furthermore, the director promises that there will be reasons to return to the world of Eucronia after seeing the credits: “There are a lot of fun things we’ve added to the game after you’ve played it that will hopefully keep you coming back and enjoying it even after you’ve completed it. We’ve also done our best to make the game very well paced, and we’ve done things like adding action elements to the turn-based gameplay.”

“We thought the game would be maybe a little shorter,” Hashino confesses, “but we’ve added so much content and there’s so much stuff in here that it’s definitely a similar length to Persona 5“.

He also promises that there will be many animated videos as in P-Studio’s game: “We included a lot of animated cinematic sequences. We had a large number of them in Persona 5 and we tried to keep the same approximate amount for Metaphor.”

There has also been talk previously that Metaphor: ReFantazio may be harming the development of new Persona games, and Atlus has responded to fans’ fears.