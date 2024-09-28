Fortunately Atlus has confirmed that they are aware of the situation and that will release a corrective patch for this trial version which will resolve the flaws in question, and consequently also for the full version of the game arriving on October 11th.

As reported by multiple users, the PC version of Metaphor: ReFantazio or at least the prologue of the game available as a free demo, presents unstable performance and problems quite annoying. In particular, there is talk of frequent stuttering and framerate drops in areas dense with elements, such as in the city for example.

Altus’ post

“Thank you to everyone who downloaded and played the Metaphor: ReFantazio – Prologue Demo demo,” reads the message from Atlus. “We are aware that there is an optimization issue on Steam and are actively working to resolve this issue. We will share updates, including patch release information, across our official social media platforms, once available.”

For those who don’t know, a demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio has been available for a few days on Steam, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, one that allows you to play the prologue of the new Atlus JRPG. We are talking about a trial version lasting over 4 hours and which allows you to transfer your saves to the full game should you decide to purchase it. In practice, a sort of small early access.

If that’s not enough for you, while waiting for the release in stores you can read our impressions of Metaphor’s latest test: ReFantazio.