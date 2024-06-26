For those who don’t know the game it’s a good idea to give a quick explanation. As in the Persona series, also in Metaphor: ReFantazio there is a limit within which certain objectives must be completed of the story, with time not passing in real time, but advancing based on the player’s actions (for example, traveling to a certain destination, undertaking a certain activity, and so on). The system apparently has been balanced in such a way that players will be faced with the choice of which optional dungeons to explore and which not, based on tastes, needs and remaining time available.

Through an interview with GameSpot, Katsura Hashino, the game director of Metaphor: ReFantazio revealed there will be in the game lots of dungeons and which will have an important role in the gaming experience, but which, unlike what was seen in the Persona series, players won’t have enough time to explore them all in a single game.

The words of Katsura Hashino

To explain the concept, Hashino gave the example of a holiday, where perhaps you would like to visit many places but there simply isn’t enough time to do everything.

One of Metaphor’s many dungeons: ReFantazio

“Imagine you go on vacation. You go to a city and you have a list of 10 places you’d like to visit,” says Hashino. “Some may require two days to enjoy, others only half a day. Some may require guidance or more preparation, others may be safer. But you won’t be able to visit them all.”

“In this game you travel a lot and when you arrive at your destination, you have the option to choose between multiple dungeons to explore. Everyone also has different difficulty levels, so it’s up to you to decide how to spend your time. That way, there’s a lot more freedom.”

We remind you that Metaphor: ReFantazio will arrive in stores onOctober 11th on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PS4. Previously the developers also revealed that the game will not allow romantic relationships and the reason for this choice.