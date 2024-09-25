This is a large snippet of gameplay that lets you try out the introductory part of the story, making a real “full immersion” entrance into this particular Atlus title, as emerged this morning on the Eastern stores.

The download of the demo can be done at the following links for the various platforms:

After the warnings that emerged in the last few hours, the official confirmation has now arrived: the demo Of Metaphor: ReFantazio the new RPG from Atlus, is now available Also available in the West on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S allowing everyone to experience the game’s prologue.

The contents of the demo

As explained by the developers, the Prologue Demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio introduces us to the initial parts of the narrative, but also allows us to experiment with the first game mechanics, in order to get a rather clear idea of ​​the particularities of this title.

Progress and saves made in the demo are then transferred to the full gamein the event that you proceed with the purchase, then it would be an early introduction to the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio.

In the demo we can begin the journey to discover a solution to the prince’s curse, with the possibility of facing the first four dungeons present in the game.

It is possible to unlock seven of the more than 40 classes present, called “Archetypes”, and we can already know six followers, including some members of the main party, in addition to several other elements, such as learning the basics of the combat system and some advanced components.

All this while waiting for the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio, scheduled for October 11, 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Recently, Atlus explained something about the size of the game, also in comparison to other productions of its.