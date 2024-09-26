Atlus announced the availability of a demo of Metaphor: ReFantaziowhich can be played on PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on consoles, while on PC it can be played through the Microsoft Store and Steam.

As some may have guessed, it is a free trial version and according to the company it offers around five hours of gameplay. This includes the entire prologue of this RPG, which is one of the most anticipated by fans of the genre.

The best thing about this demo is Metaphor: ReFantazio is that all progress made will be able to be transferred to the full game. Now, what will you enjoy playing it? Apparently it has the first four dungeons of the campaign as well as seven of the 40 available classes, aka Archetypes.

It also includes six of the followers that accompany the protagonist of the story, so players will have plenty to enjoy.

Fountain: Atlus.

If you want to try this demo on PC then you should know the system requirements. Metaphor: ReFantazio on this platform and the following are the minimums:

Operating System: MS Windows 10 at 64 bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6300

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti (4GB) or AMD Radeon R7 360 (4GB) or Intel Arc A310 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 64GB of available space

With these requirements you can play this title at 720p and 30 fps or frames per second but a CPU with AVX support is required. To enjoy the demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio At 1080p and 60 fps the following specifications are required, which are the only ones that change:

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 or Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6GB)

It should be noted that the 64GB of available space is only applicable to the PC version. The PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions require less space. The game will be released on October 11, 2024.

