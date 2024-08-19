ATLUS has revealed the cast of English voice actors who will lend their voices to the protagonists of Metaphor Re:Fantaziocoming soonOctober 11th. Among the voice actors revealed we find:

Hero – voiced by: Caleb Yen

– voiced by: Strohl – voiced by: Stewart Clarke

– voiced by: Hulkenberg – voiced by: Kristin Atherton

– voiced by: Gallic – voiced by: Alejandra Reynoso

– voiced by: Hey, maybe – voiced by: Phillip Spall

– voiced by: Junah – voiced by: Emma Ballantine

– voiced by: Eupha – voiced by: Emily Burnett

– voiced by: Neuras – voiced by: David Monteith

– voiced by: Louis – voiced by: Joseph Tweedale

– voiced by: More – voiced by: Greg Chun

– voiced by: Gray – voiced by: Gordon Cooper

But that’s not all. The company has in fact anticipated that the August 23rd during the Xbox conference at gamescom 2024 a short interview will be held in the company of the voice actors Stewart Clarke And Kristin Athertonwhich will also reveal some new content for the game.

We just have to wait to find out more.

ATLUS Announces Full English Voice Cast for Metaphor: ReFantazio, Xbox Exclusive Gamescom Live Presentation LONDON, England – August 19, 2024 – Today ATLUS announced the full cast of the English dub of Metaphor: ReFantazioincluding the first ever dubbing of the Protagonist. To celebrate the occasion, Metaphor: ReFantazio will be part of the Xbox presentation at Gamescom 2024, which will feature an exclusive interview with some of the voice actors and show off new content. Gamescom attendees will also be able to play a demo of ATLUS’s Japanese fantasy RPG at the Xbox booth all week. The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S And Windows starting fromOctober 11th. The interview will have the actors as guests Stewart Clarke And Kristin Athertonwho respectively voice the main characters Strohl and Hulkenberg in Metaphor: ReFantazioand will give the public an overview of the registration process. You can watch the Q&A event during the Xbox reveal live at Gamescom 2024 Friday, August 23rd from here. The Protagonist will have a role with lines, voiced by Caleb Yen. The full English dub cast also includes Alejandra Reynoso in the role of Gallica, Phillip Spall in that of Heismay, Emma Ballantine like Junah, Emily Burnett like Eupha, David Monteith like Neuras, Joseph Tweedale like Louis, Greg Chun like More and Gordon Cooper like Grius. Metaphor: ReFantazio is the new fantasy RPG from ATLUS, born from the minds responsible for the series Person. Players will write their own destiny and overcome fear as they explore a fantasy world unlike any other. Metaphor: ReFantazio It will also arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Steam. Physical and digital pre-orders are now available. For more information and links to pre-order the game, visit metaphor.atlus.com.

Source: ATLUS