ATLUS And Studio Zero have shared new information online for Metaphor: ReFantaziothe team's new RPG coming toautumn of 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

There are also two new videos available: the developer diary called “Creator's Voice” and a special end-of-year broadcast featuring the main cast who will take part in the game.

The world of Metaphor: ReFantazio

A world separate from ours, inhabited by eight tribes. In this world lies a land known as the United Kingdom of Euchronia. The union, founded by the heroic first King and ruled by a powerful royal family that inherited fearsome magic, has gradually succumbed to corruption over the years and is turning into a “nation without virtue” torn by inequality and discrimination .

In the vast kingdom, dangerous animals and mysterious monsters known as “Humans” roam uncontrollably, making lands outside the city walls rarely safe. Furthermore, the assassination of the Prince and King of Euchronia has unleashed further chaos and unrest in a kingdom now bereft of a ruler.

Prologue

A boy and his fairy embark on a journey to embark on a route… The protagonist is a boy from the tribe of Elda, a detested and small tribe. Together with her partner, the fairy Galicamust find a way to break the curse that has been placed on the prince.

The only way to break the curse that consumes the prince is to “take the life of the sorcerer who cursed him”. Traveling across the vast continent, the boy will meet and bond with many people and eventually learn the true nature of the kingdom. The boy's journey begins with a serious accident that shakes the entire kingdom.

The king falls to an assassin's blade, and the United Kingdom of Euchronia loses its ruler without a successor. Who will become the next king? In the midst of the chaos, a “magic” is invoked at the king's funeral that no one could have predicted.

“On the Hero's Day of the 10th month… by the day my soul truly leaves this world, the one who has garnered the most trust from the people of the land will become the next king.”

The sky had suddenly rang with the voice of a supposedly dead king. In exchange for his life, the king had devised a great magic that would allow the nation to compete for the throne through the national ballet.

To complete his mission, the protagonist launches himself into the great race for the throne that will involve the entire kingdom.

The eight tribes

Clemar — A tribe characterized by horns on each side of the head. Their physique and physical abilities are average. They occupy several important positions in the royal family and monarchy and are often considered the central tribe of the kingdom. They themselves tend to unconsciously internalize the feeling that this is true.

Roussainte — Tribe characterized by long, protruding ears. With remarkable physiques and physical abilities, many of them are soldiers or hold important positions in the army. Most of them possess a combative nature, fixated on victory versus defeat and seeking to determine the inferiority or superiority of anything.

Ichthyia — Tribe characterized by elegant wings on various parts of the body. They possess an intellect superior to that of other tribes. Many hold high positions as scholars and clergymen, and many of them are wealthy. Thanks to their appearance, they are a tribe that is sometimes admired, but because there are also those who tend to look down on others, they are equally despised.

Rogue — Tribe characterized by a long life span. Some live more than double the average life expectancy of other tribes. Their aging is unique, with middle age and old age taking up the majority of their lives. As a result, in positions traditionally based on seniority, they tend to hold higher positions. Their culture emphasizes the great value of “handing down” knowledge and goals.

Nydia — A tribe distinguished by the color and size of their eyes. Despite the lack of particularly extraordinary traits, many of them are said to be sociable and charismatic. However, their nature is often interpreted negatively by some, who consider them “unreliable talkers” or “weirdos”.

Palipas — Tribe characterized by ears and tail similar to those of a beast. While they are very strong, so are their senses and they are, for better or worse, pleasure seekers. Their love of celebration and liveliness and their carefree cheerfulness can sometimes be a strength, but it can also manifest itself as an impulsiveness that is not conducive to deep contemplation. They have no political power and are looked down upon by other tribes.

Eugief — Tribe characterized by bat-like wings and ears. Due to their difference in appearance and abilities compared to humanoid tribes, they are often seen as disturbing and discriminated against. For this reason, most of them live without wealth and are of lower status than other tribes. They are generally gentle and cooperative. However, they are not good at making important decisions and tend to hesitate due to their constant concern for others.

Mutsutari — Tribe characterized by a “third eye” on the forehead. They are often considered strange due to their unique masks and traditional clothing. Because they follow their own faith separate from the state religion, they are often persecuted as “heretics” and are somewhat mysterious

The monstrosities known as Humans

Unidentifiable bizarre-looking creatures, unlike any other known animal. They each host a substantial amount of rampant Magra in their system, prompting them to indiscriminately attack everything around them. While generally unintelligent and aggressive, their biology is a mystery, as is their use of magic too advanced to be easily handled by humans. Their bodies are robust and the larger ones are capable of annihilating even entire armies.

The combat system

A unique combat system, derived from Person 5, which combines action and command mechanics. While command-based mechanics are the primary battle system, lower-ranked enemies can be defeated with action-based mechanics.

All party members can be customized, allowing for a wide variety of lineups. Further details will be announced in the future.

Travel

The realistic “everyday life” mechanics of the series Person they have evolved! Enjoy a realistic daily life experience as if you were planning a trip.

Travel around the world aboard yours Gauntlet Runner. Move from one base to another and go on a journey around the world.

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Creator's Voice

Special live broadcast with the main cast

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu, PLAION