A demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio, Atlus’ upcoming epic RPG, is apparently on the way across PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

At present, the demo is live in Korea and Hong Kong, although there’s currently no schedule for its release in the West.

According to the description for the Hong Kong Xbox listingthe Metaphor: ReFantazio – Prologue Demo includes the opening of the game, with saved data carrying over to the full release.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — The King’s TrialWatch on YouTube

The full game will be released across Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PS4, and PC (Steam, Microsoft) on 11th October.

As such, this demo will allow players to complete the game’s opening early and make a head start on its lengthy story.



According to director Katsura Hashino (interviewed by Spanish site Vandal), the game’s length is comparable to that of Persona 5 – that means potentially over 100 hours to see the story through.

Might as well get cracking on that demo now, then, eh?

I went hands-on with Metaphor: ReFantazio last month and while it uses a lot of Persona’s DNA, it has a high fantasy setting all its own.