The information comes through some Atlus and Amazon leaks which seem to confirm that the trial version of the game will be released very soon on every platform.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is the next big turn-based RPG from Atlus and SEGA. It’s a new world, with a new style and even some new gameplay. Fans of the developers will probably love this game, but isn’t it better to be sure? If you think so too, you’ll be happy to know that a demo by Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor Demo Leaks: ReFantazio

First of all, Atlus Korean account published a post that – before being deleted because it clearly arrived early – was seen and republished on ResetEra. The demo is scheduled for September 25th on PlayStation and Xbox (at 16:00 and 15:00 respectively), while it will arrive on Steam on September 26th (at 01:00). Obviously the information – even if it is correct – is for the Korean market, so it is possible that it will be different for the rest of the world. Considering that South Korea is eight hours ahead of us, it is possible that the PC version will also arrive during our September 25th.

Additionally, as you can see above, one user indicated that they saw a advertising on amazon which indicates that there is a demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio. This could also just be a mistake or the user could have created a fake image, but it seems strange to go to so much trouble for an issue like this.

Although It’s not officialso, we believe that the demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio could really arrive soon. We just have to wait for official details.

Finally, we point out that Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive game, but how massive? Atlus responds and makes a comparison with another of its games.