ATLUS announced that from today we will be able to add Metaphor: ReFantazio on the Wish List of our favorite platform. As previously anticipated, the title will be available this fall on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Available to wishlist on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam Today ATLUS revealed that the highly anticipated fantasy RPG is now available to add Metaphor: ReFantazio to your wishlist on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam. From the minds behind the Persona series, Metaphor: ReFantazio marks the entry of ATLUS into the world of true fantasy RPGs, with the contribution of director Katsura Hashino and the development of Studio Zero. Players will write their own destiny and overcome fear as they explore a fantasy world unlike any other. Metaphor: ReFantazio will arrive in autumn 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam. Watch the latest trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio“The Tournament of Thrones” here. To learn more about the game directly from the development team, the video “The Creator's Voice” is available here.

Source: ATLUS