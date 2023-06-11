The boys of Atlusknown for starting the series Personformerly known as Shin Megami Tenseishowed the first trailer of their new JRPG, Metaphor: RE fantazio, during the’Xbox Showcase 2023 of tonight. The title immediately showed itself to be aesthetically well done and also very interesting in terms of plot, as demonstrated by the enthusiastic and amazed reactions with which the audience of the event welcomed it.

Although at first glance Metaphor: RE Fantazio may seem like a new chapter in the series Personfrom which it will still inherit the mature approach to the topics covered, it will constitute a new IP developed by Atlus which will develop a plot that will balance between reality and fantasy, constituting in fact a real showdown for the players, who will see their deepest convictions questioned.

Metaphor: RE Fantazio has no official release date yet, but will be available at Xbox Series X/S come on pc starting from an unspecified moment of 2024. The developers have not gone too far and have not communicated whether or not the title will become part of the already very large catalog of Xbox Game Pass.