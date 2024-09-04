Atlus is working on Metaphor: ReFantazio his new role-playing game made by the team of Person . The latter was discussed in a recent interview, given that the new big focus on this new IP could in some way be a “damage” to the saga so loved by fans.

Atlus Producer’s Statements

Wada explained that from his point of view working on Metaphor is useful to Persona. The P-Studio team split into two parts to allow for the production of Metaphor and Persona, and things are going more than well.

Wada explains: “Many years ago, one of the problems we wanted to solve as a company was improve development capacity. Fortunately, young and mid-career players are steadily growing up today thanks to projects like Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Royal, so if we’re asked what the impact will be on the future from here on out, the answer can only be ‘for the better.'”

The producer continues, further illustrating his thoughts: “We game developers, myself included, have a number of problems to solve in response to the long and extensive process of game development. I think one of the most important things to do is transmitting the spirit of the game to the next generation. One of the most important things is to build an organization that allows this transition to happen naturally.”

The Persona series has grown and improved over time. As Wada says, internal reform has helped P-Studio. “In order to develop and maintain a series of titles in a sustainable and high-quality way, I believe that the organizational reform and generational change methodologies during that time were inevitable and highly necessary.” Atlus can “focus on the growth of the Persona series“, which is “the best evidence we have to show that we are on the right track.”

He urges fans to stay positive for the future and to have “high expectations” for both Metaphor developers and those still working on Persona: “We would be very happy and encouraged if you all had even higher expectations for us and the games we produce in the future, so please continue to strive.”

