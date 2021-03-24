Widad can’t help but shake her head to the beat of the video clip With height, in which five dancers crammed into tight clothes sway with the Spanish singer Rosalía. On the other side of the screen, and at ground level in a tent in the Al Roj camp for families of the jihadists of the Islamic State (ISIS), in northeast Syria, six Western women sit with the legs crossed around the television whose remote controls Widad, a 34-year-old German. Painted lips, ears studded with earrings, hair dyed red or straightened and jeans or elegant shoes contrast with the ocean of abayas that surround them in the other 800 stores that are counted in these facilities guarded by Kurdish-Arab militias allied with the international coalition. “On March 8, Women’s Day, we decided to take off our veils,” says Widad, mother of four children born by two jihadist husbands.

Two of the women agree, while Shamima Begum, 21, whose British nationality has been withdrawn for belonging to the terrorist group, says that she took off her veil more than a year ago. They will be the only words that come out of the mouth of this young woman who at the age of 15 ran away from the institute to get on a plane and travel to the caliphate. “My lawyer has forbidden me to speak to the media,” she admits after posing flirtatiously for the camera in a black leather cap, sunglasses and leggings.

“I also took it off a year ago!” Huda, a 26-year-old American-Yemeni, is quick to say. “Before, I was oppressed first by my family, then by ISIS and then by the women of this camp,” she says as she ties a red bow around her hair and puts on makeup using the mobile screen as a mirror. Three of the other four women have followed in his footsteps, in a new somersault as radical as the one that led them to don a niqab —Integral veil— and abaya blacks after traveling to Syria together with their jihadist husbands.

“It is not a change that occurs from one day to the next,” says Widad. The women deny that it is a strategy recommended by their lawyers to be repatriated to their countries of origin. “It is not a question of giving a favorable image to public opinion because we are putting our lives in danger,” intervenes a young western woman who requests anonymity. “The women in the countryside stoned me and hit me on the head with a hammer,” intervenes Nawal, a 35-year-old Dutch woman and the only one of the six who has decided not to remove the veil, although she did. abaya. “They threatened to burn me alive if I did not cover myself again,” adds Huda. All of them now depend on the protection of the Kurdish militia women guarding the Al Roj camp.

Like most of the jihadists arrested after the fall of the caliphate in March 2019, these women argue that they traveled deceived, lured by ISIS propaganda together with their husbands to “defend the Syrian Muslim brothers that the regime [de Bachar el Asad] he was killing ”. They argue that once inside the caliphate, “it is impossible to get out.” Nawal, who joined ISIS for two years and has been in Al Roj for the last four, points out: “I have been in this field longer than I was in the caliphate.”

In video, Luna Fernández Grande sees on a mobile the message that her mother has sent her.NATALIA SANCHA

The dusty oasis of Baguz became the tomb of the caliphate two years ago after the victory proclaimed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (the opposition alliance dominated by Kurdish militias) and the international coalition against ISIS. From there the Madrilenians Luna Fernández Grande and Yolanda Martínez left, who after several months in Al Hol were transferred to Al Roj.

“I’m not going to discuss my elections or not, I’m tired,” says Grande, who agrees to give a second interview to EL PAÍS 24 months after the last one, after leaving Baguz. She is calling for the return of her eldest son, Abdurrahman, 13, who was transferred to a juvenile hall last month. “If there is a little mercy they will not separate the children from their mothers when Abdurrahman has gone through the war, he has lost his father and the only family he has left are his mother and his brothers,” he explains, looking away from the camera.

Grande, who grew up in a Madrid reception center, says she does not want her son to go through the same thing that she did. In silence, he watches a video that his mother, Manuela Grande, sends him from Madrid, encouraging her to be “strong for the children.” Asked about her share of responsibility for bringing her four children to war and giving birth to a girl in the same store she lives in today, she is silent. “If Spain does not want us, let them open the doors of this field and set us free.” “I do not want to return to Spain if I have to serve a prison sentence and be separated from my children; I just want to be with my children, I don’t care where, ”he says before saying goodbye at the doors of his tent where he also welcomes four other Spanish orphans whose jihadist parents died in the battle of Baguz.

Yolanda Martínez, who refuses to be interviewed, only goes so far as to say: “I want to be with my children and with my husband who has not seen him for three years and I have not heard from him.” Omar Al Harshi is the father of her four children, all minors and captives in Al Roj, and one of only two Spanish jihadist fighters who have been identified in Kurdish prisons. This Madrilenian, who grew up in the Salamanca neighborhood, assures that she has done “nothing more than take care of the children and the house” during her five years in the caliphate. Hala, however, in charge of the security of these facilities, warns: “Yolanda is dangerous and hangs out with the most radical of the field.”

Three Spanish women and 18 minors ended up in the ISIS family camps, three of whom have been unaccounted for since February 2020 after the escape organized by their mother, the Moroccan Loubna Fares, from the Al Hol camp. Romina Sheer also lives in a store near Fernández, along with her three children, the widow of a jihadist who played an important role in the propaganda of the terrorist group. German with a Spanish father, she has requested to be repatriated to Spain, where her mother lives.

Al Roj is not only less crowded than other camps, but the women are less violent and the stores are much better equipped, with televisions, satellite dishes and electricity. The foreign jihadists here have a market where they go to buy food and other belongings after passing through the window of a kind of bank where they receive monthly transfers from their families, with a limit of 300 to 400 euros. There, small blond, red-haired, or jet-eyed tricycles roam through a sea of abayas of colors, since the administration of the camp has banned black, an omnipresent color in the Al Hol camp.

“We escaped the caliphate in 2017, taking advantage of the chaos after the fall of Raqa [la que fue capital de facto del califato]”, Continues in the Widad store. The six women take the opportunity to launch an appeal to their countries asking to be repatriated and tried. “We are imprisoned in this camp and as prisoners we have the right to a fair trial,” argues Nawal. “At least they take our children. It is not fair that they are paying for the mistakes we made, ”says the young woman who refuses to be identified. “Every woman in this field has her own story. Many are radical but many others can change because we came here fleeing from a traumatic past ”, argues a young man who claims to have suffered continuous abuse in his childhood.

“What happened, happened”, ditch Widad. She assures that they no longer pose a danger to their societies and that they are willing to help their governments de-radicalize other women. Today, these six women represent a small minority among the more than 40,000 captive women in the camps. They say ideologically outside of ISIS and ask for an exit from Al Roj to respond to the justice of their respective countries. “We are also victims of ISIS,” they maintain. And, like the rest of the captive jihadists, they deny having participated in the crimes committed for five years by ISIS on the rest of Syrian women and children, Iraqis or on the thousands of Yazidis who were kidnapped, raped and murdered in the name of the black flag of the caliphate.