J-POP Manga presents Kaori Tsurutani’s Metamorphosis box

From June 30th, Kaori Tsurutani’s Metamorfosi arrives in bookstores, comic shops and online stores. The passion for manga creates a friendship that overcomes the differences between generations and unites a 75-year-old calligraphy teacher and a teenage saleswoman.

Milan, June 18, 2021: Passion for manga can unite two people despite their age. It is the story of Metamorphosis by Kaori Tsurutani, published by J-POP Manga which arrives in bookstores, comics shops and online stores from June 30th with the complete box of all five volumes. The work was nominated for the Manga Taisho award in 2019 and 2021 and is the winner of the “New Face Award” at the 22nd edition of the Japan Media Arts Festival Awards.

Yuki Ichinoi is an elderly lady of seventy-five, widowed for two years, who runs a school of calligraphy. Urara Sayama is a young teenager torn between school, where she is shy and insecure, unable to talk about her passions with her classmates, and work. Their paths cross when, to protect herself from the summer heat, Mrs. Yuki enters the bookstore where Urara works in the comic department and buys a Boy’s Love manga. Passionate about history, she returns to the bookstore to buy the sequel and discovers her own passion in the young saleswoman.