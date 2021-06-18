J-POP Manga reminds us that from the next June 30th will be available in all Italian comics and bookstores Metamorphosis of Kaori Tsurutani, winner of the “New Face Award” at the twenty-second edition of the Japan Media Arts Festival Awards. The manga will be available in a special box set containing five volumes that make up the complete series. More details are available below.
J-POP Manga presents Kaori Tsurutani’s Metamorphosis box
From June 30th, Kaori Tsurutani’s Metamorfosi arrives in bookstores, comic shops and online stores. The passion for manga creates a friendship that overcomes the differences between generations and unites a 75-year-old calligraphy teacher and a teenage saleswoman.
Milan, June 18, 2021: Passion for manga can unite two people despite their age. It is the story of Metamorphosis by Kaori Tsurutani, published by J-POP Manga which arrives in bookstores, comics shops and online stores from June 30th with the complete box of all five volumes. The work was nominated for the Manga Taisho award in 2019 and 2021 and is the winner of the “New Face Award” at the 22nd edition of the Japan Media Arts Festival Awards.
Yuki Ichinoi is an elderly lady of seventy-five, widowed for two years, who runs a school of calligraphy. Urara Sayama is a young teenager torn between school, where she is shy and insecure, unable to talk about her passions with her classmates, and work. Their paths cross when, to protect herself from the summer heat, Mrs. Yuki enters the bookstore where Urara works in the comic department and buys a Boy’s Love manga. Passionate about history, she returns to the bookstore to buy the sequel and discovers her own passion in the young saleswoman.
Kaori Tsurutani tells us a story of friendship that overcomes the age barrier thanks to the common passion of its protagonists, who in the face of an engaging story of two boys who find love find themselves sharing thoughts and feelings as never happened neither of them with their respective peers.
Metamorfosi awaits you from June 30th in bookstores, comic shops and online stores with the complete box, while single volumes will arrive from July.
Synopsis
Friendship between two people, even if very different from each other, can blossom for the most unthinkable reasons. On a scorching summer day, a 75-year-old woman discovers a comic book genre she has never heard of before, Boy’s Love, in a bookstore and is immediately hooked. An interest that will learn to navigate with the help of the teenage saleswoman, in what will become a passion to be shared, the engine of a sweet and unpredictable sisterhood.
Metamorphosis
by by Kaori Tsurutani
- 5 Volumes – Complete Series Format – 15X21 – Bross. With Sovracc.
- Pages – 160 Each, B / W + Color
- Price – € 49.50
Source: J-POP Manga
