Metalworking, car production in crisis throughout Europe. The alarming numbers

Federmeccanica has published new data relating to the second trimester as regards the car production in Italy and the numbers are alarming. The sector confirms its great difficulty and between April and June there was a cyclical (-1.5%) and trend (-3.4%) production decline. Exports also performed badly, -3.2% compared to 2023. The difficulties of the metalworking industry worsened in the second quarter, with negative repercussions on the industry, due – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – to the uncertainty fueled by ongoing conflicts, the weakness of world trade also linked to the difficulties in maritime transport caused by geopolitical tensions, and the effects of restrictive monetary policies. The The outlook for the future is anything but rosywith almost four out of ten companies (38% to be exact) which fears the risk of interruption of activity. In trend terms, the 3.9% contraction in the period between January and March, – continues Il Sole – was followed by the -3.4% in April-June (compared to the second quarter of 2023). As for expectations, 34% of the companies interviewed declared a worsening order book and the share of companies that are dissatisfied with the existing balances rises to 39% (from 32% in the previous survey).

Furthermore, 32% of companies (previously 21%) foresee a contraction in total production levelsThe percentage of companies that rate the company’s liquidity situation as bad or very bad rises from 6% to 7%, as does the share of businesses which provides for a reduction in employment levels (14% from the previous 11%). The negative trend in the second quarter – reports Il Sole – has metalworking production dragged down in almost all sectors of the aggregate in the half-year, especially that of motor vehicles and trailers (-16.2% on January-June 2023).

This trend is also observed in the European Union.where in the first half of the year the metalworking activity is in serious difficulty: in Germany production decreased in quarterly terms by 1.9% in the first quarter and by 1.3% in the second; France after the collapse in the first quarter (-3.5% compared to the previous one), in the second the result was still negative (-1.2%), while in Spain after the +1.2% in the first quarter, the second quarter saw a return to negative territory with -0.7%.