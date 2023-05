How did you feel about the content of this article?

Headquarters of the Central Bank of Argentina: due to the appreciation of metals and inflation, the amount of nickel and copper in the two peso coins manufactured until 2018 is already worth nine times more than the face value | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A video that went viral in Argentina drew attention to something that a good part of the population has known for some time: the metals in a two-peso coin are worth more than the coin’s face value.

The video shows a person separating the metals of an Argentine two peso coin made before 2018, which has about 1.2g of nickel and 5.5g of copper. “It is worth more for the metal than for what the coin is worth”, justifies the author of the video. “Who knows, knows,” he adds.

Just the amount of copper in the outer ring would represent 12 Argentine pesos – six times the face value of the coin, therefore. Putting together the amount of nickel in the coin, the metals in it can be up to nine times their face value.

This difference stems from two factors: the appreciation of the two metals after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine and uncontrolled inflation in Argentina, which reached 108.8% in April in the interannual indicator.

Ads on social media offering the purchase of nickel and copper coins by the kilo have become commonplace, according to the Argentine press.

After 2018, Argentine coins started to be made of steel, but last year, the Central Bank stopped minting coins because the cost was much higher than the value they represented in cash.