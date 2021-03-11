This Thursday morning, the Esplanade des Rutènes, in Rodez, is crowded with people. While a few steps away, in the village hall of the Aveyron prefecture, a round table is being held on the future of the SAM automobile foundry in Viviez-Decazeville, the striking employees came to cry out their anger. Acquired in 2017 by the Chinese group Jinjiang before being placed in recovery in December 2019, the plant has since lived under administration and a single buyer has applied, the Spanish CIE Automotive. His plan: to liquidate 214 jobs out of the 357 in the foundry, hence the anger of the employees who have occupied their factory since last Tuesday.

Jean-Luc has worked at the Aveyron company of metallurgy (SAM) for almost twenty-five years, and, for this maintenance technician, the accounts are quickly made: “With fewer than 300 employees, the company cannot be profitable, we will at best become a workshop, without a design office, without administrative services, without any longer any independence”, describes the trade unionist CGT. “The takeover of 150 people out of 357 means the killing of our factory”, confirms Sébastien Lallier, elected CGT at SAM. “Today, everyone is talking to us about relocating, we are saying “Chich e ””, he continues.

The grim future of an entire economic basin

At the end of the round table, this Thursday morning, Renault – on which the SAM order book depends on 80% – is probably committed to “Increase the plant’s turnover by 10 million euros by increasing its workload plan”, explains Jean-Luc. ” Insufficient “, retorts the CGT, especially as the principal “Did not formally question the announced job cuts”, explains Jean-Luc. In addition, regrets the trade unionist, “Renault wants to remove from the Viviez site the production of what is called the hardware store, that is to say the small, unprofitable parts”. An option that the union fights, denouncing the relocation production that nevertheless provides jobs. Because these small parts are certainly of low added value, “But they require an attentive and numerous workforce, and often it is the workers who take care of them”, explains the cégétiste. For the rest of its production, SAM manufactures large aluminum parts, crankcases and other engine mounts. “Obviously, we are dependent on the good health of the auto market, but we can diversify”, assures Jean-Luc. “We already have productions for the future since we manufacture parts for electric or hybrid vehicles”, adds Sébastien Lallier.

In Viviez-Decazeville, the hardships that SAM employees are going through darken the future of an entire employment pool. “Here, it is a former mining basin, we are halfway between Figeac and Rodez. Historically, employees have alternated between aeronautics companies in Figeac and automotive companies in Rodez, but here the two sectors are in difficulty ”, explains Jean-Luc. In all, he continues, “1,000 jobs are threatened, between SAM and Bosch, in Onet-le-Château (suburb of Rodez – Editor’s note), and retraining can no longer be done in the aero”.

This Thursday morning, the employees of the usi born Bosch also came to support, at the call of the CGT, the mobilization of their colleagues from the SAM. “We are there for us too, to make our voices heard, whereas the management announced to us last week the elimination of 750 jobs by 2025”, says Stéphane Puech, CGT union representative at Bosch Rodez. For the majority union, there is no question of engaging in any negotiation “As long as they have not presented us with a project for the future for the plant with real industrial guarantees”, affirms the trade unionist who recalls that, despite its commitments, the German group has eliminated, on the Ruthenian site, 450 positions between 2018 and 2021. In Aveyron, continues the trade unionist, “The two big boxes in the auto industry are Bosch and SAM. Suffice to say that the territory, if they go through with their projects, will find themselves totally devastated ”. In Viviez-Decazeville, the future of SAM is giving a breath of fresh air to a city which has lost, in forty years, two thirds of its population.