Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/14/2024 – 20:54

Research carried out based on metallurgical companies in Osasco (SP) and the region shows that the sector is not meeting the minimum quota, required by law, of vacancies that must be filled by people with disabilities. The survey was carried out in December 2023 by the Metalworkers Union of Osasco and Region, with support from the Regional Labor Management in Osasco, and the Project for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities in the Labor Market, from the Regional Superintendency of Labor and Employment of São Paul.

According to law 8,213, of 1991, companies with more than one hundred employees are obliged to fill 2% to 5% of their positions with rehabilitated people or people with disabilities: for companies with 100 to 200 workers, the quota is two%; from 201 to 500 employees, 3%; from 501 to 1 thousand, 4%; and above 1 thousand, 5%.

In the 12 municipalities surveyed, the 67 metallurgy companies present employed, in December 2023, 17,314 workers. According to the law, the reservation of vacancies for people with disabilities, considering the total number of employees, should be 541 occupations. However, only 455 of them (84.1%) were filled in accordance with the quota.

Of the 67 companies surveyed, 31 (46.3%) met 100% of the legal quota; 11 (16.4%) met 67% to 99.9% of the quota; 12 (17.9%) met 34% to 66.9% of the quota; 9 (13.4%), from 1% to 33.9%; and 4 (6%) did not have any person with a disability hired.

“Records of compliance with quotas indicate that labor inspection plays a fundamental role. In times of employee growth, many companies 'forget' to ensure the hiring of workers with disabilities, only doing so after notification by the inspectorate. In times of crisis or layoffs, people with disabilities are the first to be excluded”, says the research text.

The survey also shows that companies have preferences by type of disability to fill the occupations required by the quota: 68.3% of vacancies are occupied by workers with physical and hearing disabilities, while those with intellectual, psychosocial and rehabilitated disabilities represent 11. 9%, “signaling that there are preferences and exclusions in hiring according to the type of disability”, says the research. In the survey, there were no records of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Multiple Disorders.

The base of the Metalworkers Union of Osasco and Region, considered in the research, encompasses the municipalities of Osasco, Pirapora do Bom Jesus, Santana de Parnaíba, Barueri, Itapevi, Jandira, Carapicuíba, Vargem Grande Paulista, Cotia, Taboão da Serra, Embu, and Itapecerica da Serra.

In a statement, the Center for Industries of the State of São Paulo (Ciesp) said it reiterated its commitment to the inclusion of people with disabilities in the industrial sector. “The entity, which represents eight thousand industries in the state of São Paulo, encourages inclusion through partnerships for professional training, such as the one it maintains with Senai-SP”.

“The Ciesp Castle [sediado em Osasco] informs that it will study the implementation of guidance and incentive actions on the topic with associated industries as well as active listening to map the points where it can offer more support”, added the entity.