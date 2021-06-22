Metallica is preparing the 30th anniversary from The Black Album, and to celebrate it invited more than fifty musicians, among them, several Latin Americans for a very special launch.

Is about The Metallica Blacklist what will have added to 53 artists of different genres, generations and cultures who will cover songs from Metallica’s most successful album.

“The Metallica Blacklist ” will be available from September 10.

Metallica during its presentation, in 2017, in Buenos Aires. Photo / Archive

Which artists will participate in “Metallica Blacklist”

The first two songs on the album are “Enter Sandman”, played by Juanes, and “Nothing Else Matters’‘, performed by Miley Cyrus with WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.

The duo Ha (asterisk) Ash will give their voice to “The Unforgiven” Meanwhile he Mexican Institute of Sound will make a version of “Sad but true ‘‘with La Perla and Gera MX. Mon Laferte, meanwhile, will interpret “Nothing else matters”

The mexican rock will be present with the inclusion of José Madero, former singer of Pxndx who will interpret “The Unforgiven ‘‘.

The proceeds from the album sales will go to different charities, including All Within My Hands by Metallica and Fundación Mi Sangre de Juanes.

J Balvin, who will be in charge of “Wherever I May Roam”, he will donate the proceeds from his song to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and All Within My Hands.

Rodrigo and Gabriela will perform a version of “The Struggle Within” while St. Vincent, Dave Gahan, Alessia Cara and The Warning are other participating artists.

The celebrations for “The Black Album” will also include a new remastered version of the original album.



Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich presents Juanes at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards. Photo / AP

The meeting between Juanes and Lars Ulrich

In 2019 Juanes had covered “Seek and Destroy” at the Rock al Parque Festival in Bogotá

And that same year, Lars Ulrich, drummer for Metallica, presented the Colombian with the Person of the Year award at the Latin Grammy ceremony.

The Black Album by Metallica

The release of this album in 1991 not only gave Metallica their first number one album in more than 10 countries, it also allowed cutting an unappealable series of singles such as Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, Nothing else matters, Wherever I May Roam Y Sad but true.

It is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time. In fact, it was a 16-time platinum record and a Grammy winner.



James Hetfield. Leader of Metallica. Photo / Archive

“All that fueled his rise to headlining stadiums, radio and MTV dominating the status of a recognized name ”, said the press agents in charge of promoting the relaunch of the album to commemorate its 30 years.

“The reception of the album by the press was similar, until it became a constant presence in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time”They added.

“The impact and relevance of the album continues to grow, as evidenced by an indisputable fact: The Black Album it remains the best-selling album in Nielsen Soundscan history, outselling all releases in all genres for the past 30 years, “they concluded.