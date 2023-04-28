Music offers comfort, fills you with love and lets you forget the misery in your life for a while. For 30-year-old Alyssa Denkers, the Metallica concert in the Arena was just right. Last weekend, the Limburg nurse heard that she does not have long to live due to a rare disease. Thanks to a foundation, her last wish could still be fulfilled on Thursday evening. “We really enjoyed it from start to finish.”

