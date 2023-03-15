Metallica acquires majority stake in vinyl smelter

Rock band Metallica has acquired a majority stake in a vinyl manufacturing plant in Virginia, USA. This is reported NME.

It is noted that Furnace Record Pressing in Alexandria is one of the largest record factories in the country. “We are thrilled to take our partnership with Furnace to the next level. Their spirit, the passion they have for their craft. Culturally, we are kindred spirits,” said drummer and founding member of the metal band Lars Ulrich.

Metallica previously announced a new album called 72 Seasons, which will be the band’s first album released in seven years. Its release is scheduled for April 14, 2023. Metallica’s previous collection of songs, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, was released in 2016.

The musicians also announced the M72 World Tour, which will take place in 2023-2024. The band will give concerts in Amsterdam, Paris, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Warsaw, Munich and other cities.