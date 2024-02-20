













Metallic Rouge: what time does episode 7 come out, how and where to watch it









Rouge Redstar is the protagonist of the new sci-fi installment. She is a very important android who will fight for humanity even if she must fight against “her own”; However, will she be able to make it to the end? It's something we must discover!

Metallic Rouge announced a webtoon serialization due to its great success, this will start on March 7, 2024, you can't miss it!

Metallic Rouge: when is chapter 7 released?

Chapter 7 of Metallic Rouge will arrive on Wednesday, February 21; and in it we will follow in the footsteps of Rouge who has a long way to go.

In chapter six we saw that Jean continues to stay at home. On the other hand, sHe discovers that Rouge is a Protonean whose manufacture is prohibited by law. and furthermore, it is emphasized that Gene was using the Protoneans for his benefit. For this reason he is fired from his position as deputy director.

However, Naomi still has a visit pending; It should be noted that his true identity was that of an official, in the Shugo office.

After that, both exchange information about a traveling carnival they found on Mars, in addition to marking a man who calls himself a puppeteer. Meanwhile, Rouge is imprisoned at the Department of Truth headquarters where her punishment is being discussed.

There are problems in Metallic Rouge!

Metallic Rouge: What time does chapter 7 premiere?

The fans of Metallic Rouge They are everywhere in Latin America, because of this, I present to you the different time zones so that you do not get lost in chapter 7:

Mexico: 12:25 pm

El Salvador: 12:25 pm

Costa Rica: 12:25 pm

Nicaragua: 12:25 pm

Honduras: 12:25 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:25 pm

Peru: 1:25 pm

Ecuador: 1:25 pm

Colombia: 1:25 pm

Panama: 1:25 pm

Venezuela: 1:25 pm

Dominican Republic: 2:25 pm

Puerto Rico: 2:25 pm

Paraguay: 2:25 pm

Bolivia: 2:25 pm

Cuba: 2:25 p.m.

If you want to know more about Metallic Rouge and its details and extras, I recommend that you check the official page which is full of information, from character designs to music and winks to the next episode. Click here.

Where does Metallic Rouge premiere?

Metallic Rouge launches through Fuji TV in Japan, However, the license in Latin America is in charge of Crunchyroll, which publishes the translated episodes with subtitles every Wednesday.

Source: Studio Bones

Rouge Redstar She is the waifu of the season and will make you see new horizons from her android heart.

What is Metallic Rouge about?

Metallic Rouge is an original series from Studio Bones, does not have literary support –as a manga or light novel–, so we only have the animated delivery.

The series follows the story of Rouge Redstar, a nean -android- who is at the service of humanity. that, after the Nean uprising, they will pursue the nine immortals, who are the androids that lead the “revolution.”

Although Rouge is a Nean, she obeys the orders of her -human- superiors, however, due to the style of the series, we could expect an ideological shift in her consciousness as the sci-fi series progresses. Currently, the girl only follows the mission of defeating the unruly Nean.

