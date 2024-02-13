













This sixth chapter of Metallic Rouge It comes out this week and we tell you its availability as well as what time and where you can see it.

This is an original production directed by Motonobu Hori with a script by Toshizo Nemoto and composed by Yutaka Izubuchi.

Metallic Rouge: when is chapter 6 released

As shared by the official Twitter account of Metallic Rouge Episode 6 of this anime will premiere on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on TV networks and streaming platforms in Japan.

The same will happen in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and according to a source there will be 13 in total. The title of the next chapter is Namae ga Nai Marouto. It still does not have a name in Latin Spanish.

Metallic Rouge chapter 6: what time does it premiere

Typically, anime published by Crunchyroll come out around the same time as in Japan, a few hours apart. About Metallic Rouge It will be at 5:00 am according to central Mexico time.

The schedules for other countries with due adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 5:00 am

Costa Rica: 5:00 am

Nicaragua: 5:00 am

Honduras: 5:00 am

Guatemala: 5:00 am

Peru: 6:00 am

Ecuador: 6:00 am

Colombia: 6:00 am

Panama: 6:00 am

Venezuela: 6:00 am

Dominican Republic: 7:00 am

Puerto Rico: 7:00 am

Paraguay: 7:00 am

Bolivia: 7:00 am

Cuba: 7:00 am

Fountain: Bones.

To learn more about what it offers Metallic Rouge It doesn't hurt to pay a visit to your website through this link.

Metallic Rouge: where you can see chapter 6

Metallic Rouge can be seen through the Crunchyroll service, the company with the respective license. It is one of the great exclusives of this video-on-demand service for the winter 2024 season.

Fountain: Bones.

What is Metallic Rouge about?

The plot of Metallic Rouge It takes place in a still distant future, and specifically on Mars, which is partly terraformed. On the so-called Red Planet, humans coexist with the most advanced androids.

This is how among the latter the Nean stand out, a special type that humanity used against alien invaders.

After the disappearance of this threat, the Neans are now just workers, which leads to various problems.

It is in this scenario that Rouge Redstar, an advanced human-like Nean, and her companion Naomi Orthmann enter the scene, who have the mission of ending the Nine Immortals, a group of Neans opposed to the government.

But it seems that there are dark interests behind this, so Rouge must discover the truth with Naomi and in the process learn more about herself.

Apart from Metallic Rouge We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

