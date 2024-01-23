













Metallic Rouge: what time does episode 3 come out, how and where to watch it









The first chapter of Metallic Rouge It started in the middle of Rouge's journey and highlighted some impressive mecha battles, it also showed us a moment of ideological break, as we were able to see some androids suffering human rudeness and evil. The second episode felt a little slower and now we are right on the threshold of the third chapter.

Let us remember that Metallic Rouge is a completely original story from Studio Bones (My Hero Academia), so each chapter is completely new: a surprise.

Metallic Rouge: When will episode 3 be released?

episode three of Metallic Rouge will be released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. It will be a surprise, let's remember that Chapter one had a lot of battles, while number two was quite slow and somewhat “historical”, since it narrated the origin of the Nean, in addition to providing important data on Mars.

The Neans were created to combat an alien race, So there are many creatures and details that we still don't know about the Rouge Redstar space, so we could have quite a few surprises to discover.

Episode 3 of Metallic Rouge It will show us Naomi and Rouge, the couple who seeks to destroy the nine immortals by orders of the State, after the long and dangerous trip on the train. There are many details left to know about this enigmatic sci-fi anime.

Remember that Metallic Rouge premieres chapters every Wednesday since January 2024.

Metallic Rouge: What time does episode 3 premiere?

Metallic Rouge brings the promised waifu of 2024, and as we know that there are fans of Rouge Redstar throughout Latin America, we decided to tell you about the premiere schedules of several of the countries. Below we present them to you:

Mexico: 12:25 pm

El Salvador: 12:25 pm

Costa Rica: 12:25 pm

Nicaragua: 12:25 pm

Honduras: 12:25 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:25 pm

Peru: 1:25 pm

Ecuador: 1:25 pm

Colombia: 1:25 pm

Panama: 1:25 pm

Venezuela: 2:25 pm

Dominican Republic: 2:25 pm

Puerto Rico: 2:25 pm

Venezuela: 2:25 pm

Paraguay: 2:25 pm

Bolivia: 2:25 pm

Cuba: 2:25 p.m.

And you, from where to watch the new installment of Studio Bones? What do you think? Is it what you expected?

Where does Metallic Rouge premiere?

The official distribution platform in Japan is Fuji TV, however, in the rest of the world it is mostly published and serialized by Crunchyroll and Prime Videoto bring a new episode to their platforms in a very timely manner.

Source: Studio Bones

Remember to watch your favorite anime through official platforms, in order to provide support to the authors of the projects and they are able to continue making their art.

Metallic Rouge is the most popular new sci-fi mecha anime of the winter 2024 season. And you, have you already started watching it?

We recommend you: Metallic Rouge: Rouge Redstar will be the star of the season, and these are the metal waifus anime you should watch

What is Metallic Rouge about?

Metallic Rouge is the new sci-fi anime that is completely original from Studio Bones. The installment follows the story of Rouge Redstar who is a nean with a special mission, a nean is an android.

The story is set on Mars, which is already a world where humans and androids coexist. However, nine of these Nean will revolt against the government and demand basic rights. After that, Rouge will be entrusted with the mission of hunting them all down and destroying them, because this would decompensate the state system.

However, the story will take several turns when the protagonist enters an ideological dilemma, noticing the terrible differences between humans and androids, despite the fact that the Neans have implemented the three basic rules of robotics – which refer to those of Isaac Asimov, the father of modern science fiction.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 18 times, 9 visits today)