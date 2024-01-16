













Rouge Redstar could be the new waifu of the year, It has a cyberpunk-style story that could turn our world upside down. The android will face other robots in a world full of injustices. The girl will have some ideological conflicts that could make us wonder several things. The number of episodes the new series will have has not yet been revealed.

Metallic Rouge: When will chapter 2 be released?

Metallic Rouge It premiered on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The second chapter of the intriguing story will arrive on Wednesday, January 17, 2024; In theory, if there is no problem, we can expect a new episode every Wednesday. The first chapter introduced us to the setting of Mars and began to tell the story in media res, which means that Rouge, the protagonist, has already had some adventures before we meet her. Some spoilers below.

In the first chapter of Metallic Rouge, The protagonist faces one of the nine Nean who are known as part of the team of the nine immortals. She investigates them and then kills them; However, in the first chapter, after seeing an impressive battle, we realize that Rouge has already killed three of the nine immortals. From this moment the story will begin to get complicated.

In the second episode of Metallic Rouge, Rouge and Naomi travel by bus through the deserts of Mars in search of more of the nine immortals. A journalist who investigates discrimination in Nair Jill Sturgeon will also travel on said transport, as well as other passengers with different circumstances. However, an action scene will be adapted, as Herman, one of the main Neans, hires a mercenary who, accompanied by an armed group, attacks the bus to capture Rouge.

When the bus breaks down, Rouge flees into the woods and meets a man investigating the ruins of a battlefield on Mars where forces allied with Earthlings and aliens – visitors and usurpers – fought. Something unprecedented will happen in front of Rouge and the man, The weapon left from the usurper's battle will awaken!

Metallic Rouge: What time does chapter 2 premiere?

Metallic Rouge It has had a very punctual delivery so far, in Japan it premieres at a particular time. However, due to the time zone, the premiere of chapter two has another release time for different parts of the world. and, of course, through different platforms. Below, I leave you the different schedules so you can enjoy the new episode as soon as it comes out in your region:

Mexico: 9:25 am

El Salvador: 9:25 am

Costa Rica: 9:25 am

Nicaragua: 9:25 am

Honduras: 9:25 am

Guatemala: 9:25 am

Peru: 10:25 am

Ecuador: 10:25 am

Colombia: 10:25 am

Panama: 10:25 am

Venezuela: 11:25 am

Dominican Republic: 11:25 am

Puerto Rico: 11:25 am

Paraguay: 11:25 am

Bolivia: 11:25 am

Cuba: 11:25 am

Chile: 12:25 am

Argentina: 12:25 am

Are you ready? And you, where will you watch the new episode from?

Metallic Rouge: Where does chapter 2 premiere?

In Japan, Metallic Rouge It is officially broadcast on the Fuji TV channel. However, in different countries it is licensed by Crunchyroll andPrime Video.

Source: Studio Bones

So you have different options to see the brand new installment of Studio Bones. Do you think it's a good way to celebrate the anniversary of the animation house that produces My Hero Academia? How the impressive mecha-style battles are animated remains to be seen.

Metallic Rouge: Rouge Redstar will be the star of the season, and these are the metal waifus anime you should watch

What is Metallic Rouge about?

Metallic Rouge is an original series from Studio Bones, which means that it does not have previous support in manga or light novel – perhaps we will be able to see it later. The series follows the story of Rouge Redstar who is a Nean, a young android, who lives in the world alongside humans. However, society does not treat them in a balanced way, hierarchies are very marked and the Nean lack rights and even suffer abuse.

Because of that, nine Nean begin an uprising in which they seek to establish their own rightsHowever, the human government cannot let that happen, so it sends a couple of girls to discover the androids that are beginning to revolt against the regime. However, Rouge's path will begin to darken when she realizes that she herself could be on the side of the Neans, with whom she shares hierarchy. What makes androids different from humans? Do they deserve the treatment and place that humans have given them?

The protagonist will undergo an ideological restructuring that could take an interesting toll on us. What makes you human?

