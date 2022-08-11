During the Summer Game Fest of 2021 DotEmu he presented Metal Slug Tactics, a Metal Slug game but with a strategic flavor. The development team originally planned to launch the game later this year, but unfortunately this is not the case.

Through the official DotEmu Twitter account, the company stated that the launch window of Metal Slug Tactics is now postponed to 2023. For further information, a post on Steam reads: “A year ago we told you we were working on Metal Slug Tactics. Today we at DotEmu together with Laikir Studios made the difficult decision to postpone the game to 2023“.

“Trust us, we are working a lot on the game, but we still need some time to improve the gameplay“states the post.

Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make #MetalSlugTactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead. See you in 2023! @LeikirStudio x @Dotemu

🎨Artwork by @AngryangryD pic.twitter.com/JRKqpnvUQp – Dotemu (@Dotemu) August 11, 2022



“Metal Slug is back with a new game in the world of Metal Slug. Explore a whole new perspective on the iconic run’n’gun and dive into a dynamic and strategic RPG with roguelike elements! Light-hearted and super fun, Metal Slug Tactics takes what makes Metal Slug special and unique, and introduces it to the strategy genre!“reads the game description.