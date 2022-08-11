The PC and Nintendo Switch title, which brings back the classic Metal Slug heroes, goes to 2023.

Leikir Studio and DotEmu have excited fans of metal-slug by presenting a tactical RPG with touches of roguelike that, with the name of Metal Slug Tactics, promises to be faithful to the original experiences. Users intended to check this after its launch, which was dated for this same 2022, but now the distributor says that we will have to wait a bit more.

See you in 2023!DotEmu“Marco, Eri, Fio and Tarma are messing around to do Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible at launch, but the team needs a little more time in the store to prepare for battles. see you in 2023!” reads a tweet posted on Dotemu’s official account.

The publisher hasn’t shared any additional release window, so we’ll keep an eye on your social media for the date Metal Slug Tactics will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch. After all, this title recovers the iconic SNK franchise by betting on a perspective that, although it moves away from the action known in the series, hopes to offer great replayability with procedurally generated missions and challenging mechanics.

In this way, we add a new game to that long list of titles that do not reach 2022. If you wanted to taste a retro experiencewe encourage you to read our special with 7 classic arcade and recreational video games that will hit this year, where you will find some alternatives to liven up the wait for Metal Slug Tactics and other games dated for 2023.

