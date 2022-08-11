Bad news for fans of one of the most famous arcade sagas of the nineties: METAL SLUG TACTICSa new chapter in a strategic key of the historic series of SNK announced last year, it has been postponed to 2023.

The Tweet shared by Dotemupublisher of the title, accompanied the announcement with a delightful artwork depicting the historical protagonists of the series Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma. For those who don’t know, METAL SLUG is a famous saga of two-dimensional run and gun titles born on NEOGEO. METAL SLUG TACTICSthe latest incarnation of the franchise, represents not only the return of the series on consoles after years of mobile iterations, but a real revolution for the saga, abandoning the shooter genre in favor of the strategic RPG.

METAL SLUG TACTICS is now expected for 2023 on Nintendo Switch and through PC (Steam).

Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make #MetalSlugTactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead. See you in 2023! @LeikirStudio x @Dotemu

Source: Dotemu Street Twitter