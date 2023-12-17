We are still far from a precise official release date, but Metal Slug Tactics meanwhile it has a release period announced by Leikir Studio, a development team working on the game, which aims to release it in 2024.
The particular strategic digression on the theme of the famous shooter for Neo Geo was supposed to come out a couple of years ago but was then postponed until after 2022, as is now clear. The problem is that a more precise timing was not provided in this regard, so even simply having information on the launch year is a good step forward.
A spokesperson for the team has therefore revealed that Metal Slug Tactics will arrive during the 2024communicating it directly within the Discord channel dedicated to the game, but still without a precise release date.
A year of release is already something
“2023 is coming to an end and many of you are waiting for an update on Metal Slug Tactics,” reads the message published via the game's official Discord.
“In our ongoing efforts to make the game worthy of the Metal Slug franchise and your expectations, we have decided to launch Metal Slug Tactics in 2024,” the spokesperson added, “We look forward to telling you more in the new year. Thank you for your understanding and patience, see you in 2024!”
Announced in June 2021, Metal Slug Tactics has now been in development for a few years, with the Leikir team having, in the meantime, been acquired by Focus Home Interactive. The game is still in development but apparently it shouldn't be long until its release, waiting for further information.
