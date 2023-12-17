We are still far from a precise official release date, but Metal Slug Tactics meanwhile it has a release period announced by Leikir Studio, a development team working on the game, which aims to release it in 2024.

The particular strategic digression on the theme of the famous shooter for Neo Geo was supposed to come out a couple of years ago but was then postponed until after 2022, as is now clear. The problem is that a more precise timing was not provided in this regard, so even simply having information on the launch year is a good step forward.

A spokesperson for the team has therefore revealed that Metal Slug Tactics will arrive during the 2024communicating it directly within the Discord channel dedicated to the game, but still without a precise release date.