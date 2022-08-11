This year has been the reason for many delays in the world of video games, the clear examples of this are Redfall, StarfieldZelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Forspoken and some more titles. And now, one of the games with retro aesthetics, Metal Slug Tacticsconfirm that you will not be seen in 2022something that can be a source of disappointment for certain audiences.

This information was released by the company responsible for this adaptation, Dotemuwho months ago mentioned that the project, which seemed very ambitious, would arrive in 2022. Through new title art, it is reported that the game will be released at some point in the 2023no specific date was confirmed and no exit window was confirmed.

Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are working to make #MetalSlugTactics as explosive as possible at launch, but the squad needs a little more time in the store to prepare for the battles to come. See you in 2023!

Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make #MetalSlugTactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead. See you in 2023! @LeikirStudio x @Dotemu

🎨 Artwork by @angryangryD pic.twitter.com/JRKqpnvUQp — Dotemu (@Dotemu) August 11, 2022

For now it is confirmed that the game will reach Switch Y pc.

Via: Twitter