Waiting for the arrival of METAL SLUG TACTICS all over the world, We give And Lekir Studio celebrate the past of the franchise. The software houses have in fact visited the headquarters of SNK Corporation of Tokyo and had a chat about the birth of the saga in the company of the developers who created it and made it famous over the years.

But let’s let them do the talking. Enjoy!

The creators of the first METAL SLUG look back at its development history and talk about the new approach offered by Metal Slug Tactics

– Retro experts Dotemu join Leikir Studio and the developers of SNK’s original METAL SLUG to discuss the next chapter in this video game classic. –

Paris – July 15, 2024 – A new video diary was released today for Metal Slug Tacticsa grid-based tactical RPG adaptation of the iconic run-and-gun series SNK METAL SLUG. The Publisher We give (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4) And Leikir Studio (Rogue Lords, Synergy) join veteran SNK developers to reflect on the franchise and the bold reimagining of Metal Slug Tactics. Metal Slug Tactics will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam during the year.

Watch the new video, “Metal Slug Tactics – The Legacy”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8gVDe7Hq0c

The video opens with METAL SLUG development veterans reminiscing about the franchise’s history and timeless run-and-gun action. The footage features original hand-drawn art and gameplay from previous titles, as well as a look into the future of Metal Slug Tacticsdelving into the series’ identity and how the upcoming RPG retains the series’ signature energy in a completely new style.

This in-depth exploration of the original METAL SLUG games and Metal Slug Tactics offers a new perspective on how the collaboration between Dotemu and Leikir Studio is rooted in a lifelong shared love for the series. The teams are working diligently together to ensure that Metal Slug Tactics is fully in line with the revered METAL SLUG universe, with characters, atmosphere and combat that are fully in line with the DNA of the original run-and-gun, while offering exciting new ways to fight alongside Marco, Tarma, Eri and Fio.

Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the iconic series, channeling METAL SLUG’s timeless aesthetic through beautiful pixel art and fluid animations. The game’s highly replayable battlefields blend hand-crafted terrain sector layouts with subtle roguelite elements. This combination pushes players to adapt and overcome unpredictable encounters as they master dynamic, strategic combat.

Equipped with iconic METAL SLUG weapons and powered by skill trees, perks and special attacks powered by an all-new adrenaline system, take on an unpredictable army of iconic villains from the 90s series. The action is supported by an original soundtrack featuring music by Tee Lopes (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4, Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Metal Slug Tactics It is entirely developed by Leikir Studio with the support of Dotemu and access provided by IP owner SNK.

For the latest news on Metal Slug Tacticsvisit https://www.metalslugtactics. com/follow @Dotemu And @LeikirStudio on X and add the game to your wishlist on Steam.

