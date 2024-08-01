We are in a very interesting time for independent games, as basically every week one is being released for sale, and that is positive in the industry, as people can find projects to their liking in shooter, puzzle, RPG and of course, Metroidvania experiences. Speaking precisely about this last genre, a project that is gaining popularity on the networks was recently revealed, and it is due to its great similarity to the saga of Metal Slug.

The game is named after Guns of Fury and is mixing both the Run and Gun genre of the franchise SNK and also the Metroidvania that clearly mixes the sagas of Metroid and CastlevaniaThis is a mix that looks pretty good on paper and in practice, as a first trailer has already been released that enthusiasts can enjoy.

You can see it here:

Here is the synopsis of the file of Steam:

Guns of Fury is a retro-inspired action platformer that combines the run & gun and Metroidvania genres. Explore a vast interconnected world, acquire new skills and weapons, fight epic bosses, and stop the plans of an evil corporation before it’s too late. In the near future, the world is in the grip of an energy crisis. When all hope is lost, world-renowned scientist Dr. Klaus makes a surprise announcement: the discovery of the “Tetra Cell.” Its incredible energy-producing properties could be used for the good of humanity. However, 24 hours later, he mysteriously disappears and his laboratory is destroyed by an explosion. Industrialist A. Easton, president of Easton Industries, has kidnapped Dr. Klaus and intends to use Tetra Cell to create a new kind of super weapon. You take on the role of Vincent Fury, a special agent on a mission to infiltrate Easton Industries’ top-secret research facility, rescue Dr. Klaus, and recover the missing Tetra Cell before it’s too late.

The game is confirmed for Nintendo Switch and PCThere is no release date, it is only said to be coming this 2024.

