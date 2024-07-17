Metal Slug: Awakening Has a Release Date and Launch Trailer: the game, produced by Tencent and based on the famous SNK series, will be available on PC, iOS and Android starting tomorrow, July 18, in the traditional free-to-play format.
Unlike other recent spin-offs, Metal Slug: Awakening tries to re-propose the classic formula of the saga, with its exciting action shooter mechanics but a completely renewed graphic stylecolorful and dynamic.
That’s not all: Awakening also includes some of the original Metal Slug scenarios and a four-player co-op mode, as well as new elements such as a roguelike style structure to make the system more attractive.
Same atmosphere but a different shapein short: we will find out in a few hours whether or not this attempt by Tencent will be able to do justice to this great classic by SNK.
An announcement that comes from afar
As you may recall, Metal Slug: Awakening was originally announced in 2020 as Metal Slug Code: J, but then the project has undergone a series of changeshas been the protagonist of some betas and is now finally ready for the official launch.
Featuring a roster that includes all the characters in the seriesAwakening tries to add a little depth to the formula thanks to the specific abilities of the protagonists, the different vehicles and weapons available, which we will have to use to the fullest to defeat the enemies we will find along the way.
Still on the subject of the SNK saga and its various reinterpretations, have you read our review of Metal Slug Tactics?
