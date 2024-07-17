Metal Slug: Awakening Has a Release Date and Launch Trailer: the game, produced by Tencent and based on the famous SNK series, will be available on PC, iOS and Android starting tomorrow, July 18, in the traditional free-to-play format.

Unlike other recent spin-offs, Metal Slug: Awakening tries to re-propose the classic formula of the saga, with its exciting action shooter mechanics but a completely renewed graphic stylecolorful and dynamic.

That’s not all: Awakening also includes some of the original Metal Slug scenarios and a four-player co-op mode, as well as new elements such as a roguelike style structure to make the system more attractive.

Same atmosphere but a different shapein short: we will find out in a few hours whether or not this attempt by Tencent will be able to do justice to this great classic by SNK.