Fan of Metal Slug and owners of Playstation 4 and 5get ready to welcome Metal Slug Awakeningthe last chapter released, until yesterday only on Android and iOS, developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Tencent.

Previously known as Metal Slug Code: JAwakening for PS4 and PS5 was announced with a post on Twitter that invites you to stay tuned and brings with it a short trailer: inside, various scenes showing the performances on consoles, in a series of scenarios of the new chapter of the hugely popular sliding series.

METAL SLUG: AWAKENING – COMING TO PLAYSTATION®4 AND PLAYSTATION®5 TEASER ANNOUNCEMENT! Stay tuned for future details, dear commanders! COPYRIGHT © 1998-2022 TENCENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED pic.twitter.com/noumR1VFFT – Metal Slug: Awakening (Code: J) (@MetalSlugAwaken) February 13, 2022

Halfway between a nostalgia operation and an attempt to modernize the graphic style, Metal Slug Awakening will include many references to the old games, including the four playable characters, Marco, Tarma, Fio and Eri. There are currently no indications on the release date, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it soon. Does it satisfy you?

Source: Gematsu