From: Vivian Werg

Rewe is currently affected by a recall. A vegan substitute product could contain dangerous metal parts. There is a risk of injury if eaten.

Munich – A variety of vegan products can not only be found in organic shops. More and more supermarkets like Rewe and Edeka as well as discounters like Aldi and Lidl offer a large selection of vegetarian and vegan products. But again and again it happens that products are recalled that were already on the supermarket shelves. A meat product at Edeka was recently recalled because of listeria. A popular cheese at Kaufland due to significant health risks.

Those who prefer to buy vegetarian or vegan products should check their purchases carefully now. Because like the manufacturer SoFine Foods BV via the portal productwarning.eu informed, the vegan spinach schnitzel may contain metal particles. In addition to Rewe, two other supermarkets are also affected by the recall.

Rewe recall due to metal parts: vegan product affected (symbol image) © Martin Wagner/ Imago

Recall of vegan product at Rewe – two other supermarkets affected

As the manufacturer states, the recall particularly affects items with the best before dates from May 22nd, 2023 up to and including July 10th, 2023. According to the company, pieces of metal may be present in the spinach portion. These can be up to two millimeters in size. Consumption is strongly discouraged as they can cause serious injuries to the mouth and throat, as well as internal injuries or bleeding. However, products with different best-before dates are not affected by these precautionary measures.

The products were sold, loudly Supermarketcheck.de, at Rewe, Marktkauf and Globus. Customers can also return the goods without presenting a receipt and for a refund of the purchase price in the respective stores.

Rewe, Marktkauf and Globus: This product is affected by the recall

The exact key data on the product affected by the Rewe recall at a glance:

Manufacturer SoFine Foods BV product SoFine Spinach Escalope Sold at Rewe, market purchase, globe Affected best before date 05/22/2023 up to and including 07/10/2023 lot identification EAN 8718885891164

The manufacturer denree GmbH is also currently providing information about a recall of the vegetarian article denree vegetable patties spinach. These could also contain pieces of metal. Like the consumer portal chip reported, all affected products have been withdrawn from sale. The organic patties were on sale in organic supermarkets such as Basic, Denns, Biomarkt and in selected health food stores.

It is not uncommon for a product to be recalled from supermarkets or discounters. The most common reasons for a recall are, according to the Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) microbiological contamination by germs, viruses or bacteria. Last year there were around 311 callbacks on the portal foodwarning.de of the federal states and the BVL. In order to avoid costly recall campaigns, many rules must be observed in the production and further processing of food. (Vivian Werg)