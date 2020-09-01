Metal music Photo compilation: Metal bands return to real action in Beijing when clubs opened for a long time

Audience at the Omni Space Club in Beijing.­

China’s small, but lively metalliskene woke up koronahorroksesta, when the restrictions lax and music clubs were opened to the public after a six-year break.

Antti Saloniemi HS

Bliss-Illusion band Shui Shu, Li Que and Wang Xiao will be rehearsing in Beijing in August.­ The audience arrives at the Omni Space Club in Beijing.­ Fever is also measured when purchasing a ticket.­ Bliss-Illusion’s Zhang Xiao Song makeup will be finalized before the gig begins.­ Zhang Xiao Song is still checking her makeup.­ “Black metal is the form of our music, and Buddhism the content,” Bliss-Illusion singer Shui Shu describes.­ Shui Shu prepares incense before the gig.­ In the back room.­ Members of the Nightmare Spirit band prepare in the back room of the Omni Space.­ At the start of the gig night, many in the audience wear face masks.­ On the stage of Shui Shu Omni Space.­ “The purpose is not to exaggerate the pain, but to emphasize happiness,” Shui Shu says.­ Wang Xiao and Li Que of Bliss-Illusion.­ Shui Shu hums as she performs a prayer ribbon.­ During the evening, the face masks decrease.­