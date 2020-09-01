Metal music Photo compilation: Metal bands return to real action in Beijing when clubs opened for a long time

No Result
Audience at the Omni Space Club in Beijing.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
China’s small, but lively metalliskene woke up koronahorroksesta, when the restrictions lax and music clubs were opened to the public after a six-year break.
Antti Saloniemi HS
Bliss-Illusion band Shui Shu, Li Que and Wang Xiao will be rehearsing in Beijing in August.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
The audience arrives at the Omni Space Club in Beijing.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
Fever is also measured when purchasing a ticket.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
Bliss-Illusion’s Zhang Xiao Song makeup will be finalized before the gig begins.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
Zhang Xiao Song is still checking her makeup.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
“Black metal is the form of our music, and Buddhism the content,” Bliss-Illusion singer Shui Shu describes.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
Shui Shu prepares incense before the gig.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
In the back room.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
Members of the Nightmare Spirit band prepare in the back room of the Omni Space.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
At the start of the gig night, many in the audience wear face masks.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
On the stage of Shui Shu Omni Space.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
“The purpose is not to exaggerate the pain, but to emphasize happiness,” Shui Shu says.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
Wang Xiao and Li Que of Bliss-Illusion.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
Shui Shu hums as she performs a prayer ribbon.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
During the evening, the face masks decrease.
Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters
Leave a Reply