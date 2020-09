Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

“The purpose is not to exaggerate the pain, but to emphasize happiness,” Shui Shu says.­

At the start of the gig night, many in the audience wear face masks.­

Members of the Nightmare Spirit band prepare in the back room of the Omni Space.­

“Black metal is the form of our music, and Buddhism the content,” Bliss-Illusion singer Shui Shu describes.­

Bliss-Illusion’s Zhang Xiao Song makeup will be finalized before the gig begins.­

The audience arrives at the Omni Space Club in Beijing.­

Bliss-Illusion band Shui Shu, Li Que and Wang Xiao will be rehearsing in Beijing in August.­

China’s small, but lively metalliskene woke up koronahorroksesta, when the restrictions lax and music clubs were opened to the public after a six-year break.

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy