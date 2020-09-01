No Result
Metal music Photo compilation: Metal bands return to real action in Beijing when clubs opened for a long time

Bhavi Mandalia
September 1, 2020
Audience at the Omni Space Club in Beijing.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Culture|Metal music

China’s small, but lively metalliskene woke up koronahorroksesta, when the restrictions lax and music clubs were opened to the public after a six-year break.

Antti Saloniemi HS

Bliss-Illusion band Shui Shu, Li Que and Wang Xiao will be rehearsing in Beijing in August.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

The audience arrives at the Omni Space Club in Beijing.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Fever is also measured when purchasing a ticket.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Bliss-Illusion’s Zhang Xiao Song makeup will be finalized before the gig begins.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Zhang Xiao Song is still checking her makeup.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

“Black metal is the form of our music, and Buddhism the content,” Bliss-Illusion singer Shui Shu describes.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Shui Shu prepares incense before the gig.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

In the back room.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Members of the Nightmare Spirit band prepare in the back room of the Omni Space.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

At the start of the gig night, many in the audience wear face masks.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

On the stage of Shui Shu Omni Space.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

“The purpose is not to exaggerate the pain, but to emphasize happiness,” Shui Shu says.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Wang Xiao and Li Que of Bliss-Illusion.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Shui Shu hums as she performs a prayer ribbon.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

During the evening, the face masks decrease.­Picture: THOMAS PETER / Reuters

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

