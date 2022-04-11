PQube has finally unveiled the western launch date of METAL MAX Xeno Reborntitle developed by KADOKAWA GAMES.

The game will be available in Europe starting from 10 June on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Starting today, it will be possible to pre-order the title via Funstock in two editions: the Standard Edition from € 41.84 And the Limited Edition from € 71.73. The latter will include a set of three pins and a set of postcards, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

We leave you now with a new title dedicated to METAL MAX Xeno Rebornwishing you a good vision as always.

METAL MAX Xeno Reborn – Overview

Humanity is on the verge of extinction, and the last survivors do everything to resist the attack of the machines. More than a century has passed since the start of the war with the NOA computer, which reduced the huge metropolis of TOKIO to ashes.

Explore this wilderness and survive hordes of bloodthirsty enemies. Collect parts to modify your tank and create new armaments to repel attacks from opponents, thus reclaiming the future of humanity.

Never-Ending Wasteland

The title is set in a world called Dystokio. It is a non-linear open world JRPG, featuring real-time combat and the ability to fight even inside vehicles.

Play as Talis as she tries to gather all the survivors to create a front of resistance against the machines. The player will have no movement limits, and will be able to explore any part of the game world regardless of the progress made in the story.

Unite to Survive

The fate of the universe is in your hands! Collect all survivors and modify your party, new allies will have unique abilities to use in battle. During the exploration we will be able to bring up to three characters with us, as well as our four-legged ally Pochi.

Even Pochi will be able to level up, thus learning new skills and becoming the real fourth member of the party. We will be able to increase his skill points by feeding him inside the base and yes, it will also be possible to cuddle him.

Gear Up for Victory

Upgrade your skill tree by choosing from five different categories: Drive, Repair, Medical, Militia and Survive.

Hit enemies with your weapons or use the powerful tanks. In addition, the party will be able to combine their skills to compensate for any possible weakness of the characters, in order to easily defeat any enemy who tries to hinder us.

Savage and Build

Collect parts and materials from all over the world. Customize vehicles with paints and weapon upgrades thanks to the new modification system. Tanks will vary based on their size and range. It will be possible to customize them in every aspect, with virtually infinite combinations.