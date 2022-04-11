On April 8, the Netflix platform premiered “metal lords”, film written by DB Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett, the same ones who were in charge of making “Game of Thrones”. The film tells the story of three young heavy metal lovers who struggle to succeed in a battle of the bands in order to earn the respect of their schoolmates.

Although the film stars Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith and Jaeden Martell; as the second protagonist is the Metalsince throughout the film they show us several songs of the genre from different groups and even in a sequence of scenes 4 ‘gods of metal’ appear that surely amazed more than one fan.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic Animals 3”: Tina Goldstein and her absence in “Dumbledore’s Secrets”

Members of the Skullfucker gang in “Metal lords”. Photo: Netflix

What is “Metal Lords” about?

The story begins with Hunter and Kevin, two high school friends who want to start a metal band to participate in a battle of the bands. They are joined by Emily, a shy young woman with serious anger issues, but an undeniable talent for playing the cello. Several events will test the friendship between the two, and their participation in the long-awaited battle of the gangs.

Which metal musicians appear in “Metal lords”?

A curious fact is that Tom Morello, from Rage against the machine, worked on the film as a music producer; he was also one of the 4 ‘gods of metal’ who had a small participation as themselves. He was joined by Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, who also played themselves.