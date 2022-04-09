In 2019, the creators of “Game of Thrones”, DB Weiss and David Benioff, signed an agreement with Netflix. “metal lords” becomes the first film from the alliance to feature Weiss as writer/producer and Benioff as executive producer.

“metal lords” It is available on Netflix since last April 8 and centers on metal fanatic Hunter, played by Adrian Greensmith, and his best friend Kevin, played by Jaeden Martell, who have their own post-death metal band called Skullfucker.

Poster for “Metal Lords”. Photo: Netflix

What is “Metal Lords” about?

In the official synopsis you can read the following: “Two friends try to form a heavy metal band with a cellist for the Battle of the Bands.” The film falls into the Coming-of-age category, a term in English that indicates that the story is focused on the transition to adulthood of its protagonists.

As a co-star, he has heavy metal, one of the genres with the most faithful fans in the musical universe. She introduces us to songs from groups like Judast Priest, Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold and more. Additionally, Black Sabbath’s classic “War pigs” is performed on cello, and Skullfucker’s original song “Machinery of torment” represents all things heavy metal.

Cast of “Metal Lords”

Jaeden Martell as Kevin

Adrian Greensmith as Hunter

Isis Hainsworth as Emily

Members of the Skullfucker gang in “Metal lords”. Photo: Netflix

Link to see “Metal Lords”

The new youth musical film is available from Friday, April 8 on the Netflix platform. If you have a current subscription to streaming you can see it through the following link: https://www.netflix.com/