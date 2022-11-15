Metal alarm in yeast: here is the product not to be consumed and returned

Last Friday, the Ministry of Health urgently recalled the fresh organic yeast of the Bioreal brand. The reason for reporting? As can be read on the salute.gov.it website, it is the “possible presence of metal fragments”.

That’s right, we talk about metal in yeast, one of the most used products in the kitchen; for this reason the report immediately triggered the alarm. The “offending” lot is number 4331, e Lhe expiry date or the minimum conservation term (Tmc) is 11/20/2022.

The Ministry of Health issues new food recalls on a weekly basis when there is a health risk associated with a food product. As with any recall case, the The Ministry warns anyone who has purchased this product not to consume it and to return it to the point of sale. No need to dwell on danger of ingesting metal fragmentsbut for any other information or doubts, you can contact the Ministry of Health and call 0039-06.5994.

