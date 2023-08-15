Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Metal in pasta | Pasta shortage eases: Myllyn paras pasta production started

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Metal in pasta | Pasta shortage eases: Myllyn paras pasta production started

Homeland|Metal in pasta

The production of Myllyn paras macaroni has been at a standstill in the summer due to the machine in the pasta line. Now the situation has been corrected.

The best macaroni of the mill production has started at Lantmännen Cerealia’s Hyvinkää factory.

At the Lantmännen Cerealia factory, which owns the Mylly Paras brand, a device broke down on the production line in June. It happened at the point where the pasta is dried. The entire line was at a standstill since then.

Due to the breakdown of the device, three types of metal parts got into the pasta: flakes, thread-like parts and small dust. Therefore, a long list of macaroni and pastas were withdrawn from sale.

The equipment failure was visible in the stores’ selection as empty pasta shelves. There was especially a shortage of Myllyn Paras brand macaroni, fusilli and rocket spaghetti in the summer.

Lantmännen’s Cerelia says in its press release that it will take a few weeks before the shelves of all stores can be filled again.

See also  Energy | How does Finland survive the winter? Energy industry event live at 10.15am

The company has received thousands of contacts from customers regarding metal. According to the release, complaints and contacts are being processed at the moment.

#Metal #pasta #Pasta #shortage #eases #Myllyn #paras #pasta #production #started

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result