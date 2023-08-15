Metal in pasta | Pasta shortage eases: Myllyn paras pasta production started

The production of Myllyn paras macaroni has been at a standstill in the summer due to the machine in the pasta line. Now the situation has been corrected.

The best macaroni of the mill production has started at Lantmännen Cerealia’s Hyvinkää factory.

At the Lantmännen Cerealia factory, which owns the Mylly Paras brand, a device broke down on the production line in June. It happened at the point where the pasta is dried. The entire line was at a standstill since then.

Due to the breakdown of the device, three types of metal parts got into the pasta: flakes, thread-like parts and small dust. Therefore, a long list of macaroni and pastas were withdrawn from sale.

The equipment failure was visible in the stores’ selection as empty pasta shelves. There was especially a shortage of Myllyn Paras brand macaroni, fusilli and rocket spaghetti in the summer.

Lantmännen’s Cerelia says in its press release that it will take a few weeks before the shelves of all stores can be filled again.

The company has received thousands of contacts from customers regarding metal. According to the release, complaints and contacts are being processed at the moment.