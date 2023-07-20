Metal in pasta | Macaroni buyers can now be disappointed – The massive pasta shortage will continue throughout the summer

In June, the equipment needed for drying the pasta broke down at the factory in Hyvinkää, and now horn macaroni may be missing from some stores altogether.

Shops there have been large gaps in the selection of pasta shelves for more than a month. Especially the Myllyn Paras brand macaroni, fusilli and rocket spaghetti have been conspicuous by their absence.

The shortage is due to the Hyvinkä factory of Lantmännen Cerealia, which owns the Myllyn Paras brand broke up in June device on the production line. It happened at the point where the pasta is dried. The entire line has been at a standstill since then.

The company’s quality manager Henna Tamminen According to the report, the renovation work on the pasta drying equipment is extensive, and some parts of the pasta drying part of the production line need to be replaced, among other things.

In Prisma in Herttoniemi, the lack of some Myllyn Paras products was regretted.

When the device broke down, three types of metal parts got into the pasta: flakes, thread-like parts and small dust. Therefore, a long list of macaroni and pastas were withdrawn from sale.

The pasta shortage will continue throughout the rest of the summer, because according to Tamminen, the repair work on the equipment will be completed during the summer.

The factory in Hyvinkää does not currently produce any pasta produced there. There is a mill in operation at the factory, and flour and porridge flakes are produced and packaged there.

Esa and Erja Taipale have come to buy lasagna sheets from Prisma in Herttoniemi. Esa Taipale has noticed the pasta case, because there are a few bags of recalled pasta at home waiting for a claim.

There are hungry young people at home, so pasta will do too. According to Erja Taipalee, it is still not a doomsday situation. Just a few years ago, it would have been possible to get angry at the dinner table among children, if the pasta had not been of a certain type. However, that phase has now been passed.

“Fortunately, we are easy when it comes to macaroni”, confirms Esa Taipale.

Came to do grocery shopping with her three-week-old baby Johanna Luotonen has noticed a macaroni change.

“We seem to have some pasta,” he says and takes Rummo shell-shaped conchiglies from the shelf. He plans to make tuna pasta out of them.

Johanna Luotonen mostly eats Rummo pasta because she has noticed that it tastes better than cheaper brands.

Horn macaroni i.e. the most common-shaped macaroni box macarons may be out of stock in many stores at the moment. At the Hyvinkää factory, Lantmännen Cerealia manufactures, for example, Myllyn Paras horn macaroni, Pirkka macaroni and Kotimaista macaroni sold by the S group. They are at the more affordable end of the price range.

Sales manager of the S group supermarket Juha Nieminen says that there are also gaps in the supply of other pasta products now, because when Mylly’s Parha and Kotimaista brand macaroni are running out, people have bought more other brands.

“There has been so much demand that the stocks and order quantities have not been enough. It is expected to improve in the coming weeks,” he says.

According to Nieminen, pasta sales in the S group have decreased slightly in recent weeks due to availability difficulties. Customers may also now buy more expensive pasta brands.

At Herttoniemi Prisma in Helsinki, you can clearly see the delivery difficulties. In addition to Myllyn Paras pastas, Rainbow’s butterfly macaroni, fusilli and penne, as well as Xtra’s numerous pasta qualities, are also sold out.

The macaroni section of Prisma in Herttoniemi was empty on July 20.

Marjut Ruuskanen considers pasta a winter food. When the weather gets colder, I feel like pasta more. He says that he often eats ready-made macaroni dishes, but sometimes he also cooks himself.

Marjut Ruuskanen rests on the bench at the end of the cold cuts shelves while shopping.

“I didn’t even visit the pasta shelves when I read in the newspaper that they might be out of stock. Pasta is probably such a winter food that when autumn comes, we head to the pasta shelves,” he says.

Now he was buying berries and toilet paper. According to Ruuskanen, the lack of fluffy macaroni affects people with low incomes and pensioners the most. Anyway, he is worried about the rise in food prices and the cuts planned by the government.

“It’s a pity for families with children and the elderly,” he says.

Noora Kukkonen works at K-Supermarket Herta as a summer visitor through a temporary agency. He was shelving Italian pastas. If there are delivery difficulties for a product, the shelves may be arranged and filled so that they do not appear empty.

Also There are gaps in the shelf near Prisma in K-Supermarket Herta, but not so clearly. However, Torino brand horn macaroni are also almost sold out, there are only a few large bags of whole wheat macaroni left.

K-Supermarket Herta’s selection seems to focus on slightly more expensive Italian pastas.

Kesko’s purchasing and sales manager Leena Nikulan however, it is precisely the absence of horn macaron that can arouse emotions.

“There are plenty of other types of pasta,” he says.

At Kesko, pasta sales have remained quantitatively at the usual level.

“Some have switched to spaghetti and others to lasagna. The pattern pastes have sold really well.”