Metal in cookies | Three retailers have already withdrawn cookies from sale – More recalls may come

An equipment failure occurred in a Dutch biscuit factory, which is also reflected in Finland. Biscuits recalls have been reported in bits and pieces.

in Finland already three biscuit retailers have had to withdraw Dutch biscuits from sale due to the danger of metal chips.

Similar recalls have been made throughout Europe this week. It's about biscuits from the biscuit manufacturer Merba BV, which were made between 7 and 15 december Metal may be found in the cookies produced during that period, as there was a device failure in the company's production equipment.

Specialist Mika Varjonen The Food Agency stresses that it is a precautionary measure.

“In Finland, there has been no feedback from consumers about metal chips,” he adds.

Elsewhere in Europe, metal has been found in cookies. The pieces found by consumers have mostly been thin and long. The pieces were so small that the metal detectors used in production could not recognize them.

The biscuit manufacturer advises not to eat the biscuits of that batch.

Because Varjonen doesn't know exactly what type of particles they are, he doesn't want to speculate on their danger to humans.

“Everyone can weigh their dangerousness for themselves. But it's clear that metal shouldn't go down your throat.”

He urges those who bought the recalled cookies to check the cookies' best-before dates.

in Finland recalls have been made by S group, Tokmanni and Lidl.

The cookies recalled by the S group are Coop cookies. This is a 150-gram chocolate cereal cookie package with a best-before date of September 11, a 150-gram white chocolate-cranberry cookie package with a September 9 date, and a 180-gram three-chocolate cookie package with a September 5 date.

Tokmanni's three-chocolate cookies have been sold in a 180-gram package under the name Merba cookies.

Lidl has recalled a batch of McEnnedy's nougatelli biscuits with a best before date of 10 December.

Purchased products can be returned to the store where they were purchased. The price of the cookies will be refunded.

Withdrawals has been told in bits and pieces. The S group withdrew the cookies on Friday of last week, Tokmanni on Monday and Lidl on Wednesday.

According to Varjonen, it is not yet possible to say whether there will be more recalls of cookie products.

If the company announces a new recall, the information from Holland goes to retailers and the Food Agency, both of which communicate the matter to Finnish consumers.