Metal: Hellsinger’s Purgatory DLC and free Horde Mode Update are available right now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

“Featuring a new weapon, cosmetics, and new songs from Trivium, Ad Infinitum, and Fit For An Autopsy, there’s plenty for Metal: Hellsinger fans to get stuck into in Purgatory,” the team explains.

“On top of this, the game’s Leviathan update features the all-new Leviathan horde mode, seeing players pitted against increasingly fierce waves of enemies.”

Metal: Hellsinger – Purgatory DLC and Free Horde Mode Trailer.

The music, outfits, and new weapon, the Telos bow, unlocked in Purgatory, are “designed to be enjoyed in any game mode and at any level of progression”, while the new Horde mode “expands and diversifies Metal: Hellsinger by adding a sprinkle of roguelite to the thrilling gameplay flow, each run taking the player on a blazing ride from regular demon to ramping, headbanging instrument of destruction.”

The three new “face-melting tracks” are composed by Two Feathers and performed by Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum), Joe Bad (Fit for an Autopsy) and Matt Heafy (Trivium).

Horde mode is available for free for all players, and you can expect to pay £5/$6/€6 for the Purgatory DLC.

Back in the day, we gave Metal: Hellsinger a “Recommended” badge, calling it a “lean and tightly-restrained mashup of more than just Rock Band and Doom, Metal: Hellsinger captures the earningest spirit of an underloved genre.”

“Hellsinger is a light-feeling game compared to most, relatively short, although extended somewhat by side challenges and indefinitely by its leaderboards, with a campy, kill-the-devil story of fallen angels and giant skeletons that plays out like a moving Iron Maiden album cover,” we said. “But all of this folds into a kind of irresistibly earnest spirit, a sense of total, shameless, cringeless, full-hearted sincerity.”

The Outsiders and Funcon recently released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video showcasing how the rhythm FPS came to be.