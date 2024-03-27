The publisher Funcom has announced that it will publish the version for during 2024 VR viewers of the rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger . It will be playable on Meta Quest 2 and 3, Meta Quest Pro, PS VR 2, and Steam. The official press release specifies that The Outsiders title, which boasts over 96% positive ratings on Steam, “was developed from scratch for VR in collaboration with Lab42 Games, to fully exploit the potential of VR technologies.”

Infernal music

Time to get back to keeping pace in hell

Funcom also revealed that to date Metal Hellsinger has been played by more than 3 million people, between copies sold and accesses via subscription services. The VR version will give access to the complete arsenal of the Unknown, the protagonist, but “you will be able to aim, move, shoot and shoot in total freedom in VR.” There is also a nice trailer to make the announcement more enjoyable:

Of course it will also be included original soundtrackwhich boasts artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God) and more.

“Metal: Hellsinger in VR is a perfect, or should I say infernal, combination,” said Erling Ellingsen, Chief Marketing Officer at Funcom. “Even when we were working on the original, we fantasized about how exciting it would be to play in VR and many fans thought the same thing. Now that fantasy is coming true and there's no doubt about it: smashing demons to the beat of epic metal songs, the all in immersive full-motion VR, it's just as amazing as we imagined.”

