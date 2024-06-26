In any case, it is excellent news for many and in particular also for PlayStation players, given that the interesting heavy metal shooter will also arrive on PS4 and PS5, compatible with PlayStation VR in this new version.

From a vague 2024 we have therefore moved on to autumn 2024 specifying a little more the part of the year in which the game will be available, although in fact the possibilities were starting to not be many, as we are now in the middle of the year.

As previously announced, Metal Hellsinger VR will also come to PS4 and PS5 as well as various virtual reality devices, and the game now has a demo available it’s a Release period a little more defined than before.

It’s not free for those who own the original

A video was released to announce the release of the demo and the new expected release period.

Taking advantage of the virtual reality viewersthe game will obviously be even more engaging with its first-person view.

To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of Metal: Hellsinger, although this is based on the standard version of the game, while the VR one will clearly offer a slightly different experience, although based on the same gameplay.

The game is a rather standard first-person shooter in terms of setting, almost a “boomer shooter” in terms of style and general tone, with a certain insistence on the soundtrack, which for the occasion is composed of truly exceptional songs and artists.

These include Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God) and more. Heafy himself is visible in the first person in the new trailer which communicates the news on the game.

It should be noted that Metal: Hellsinger VR it won’t be free for those who already own the original version of the game, but it is a separate title and therefore purchasable separately, despite it being essentially the same game in VR version.