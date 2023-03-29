Publisher Funcom and development studio The Outsiders have announced the launch of the Dream of the Beast DLC for the first person shooter Metal: Hellsinger. It costs €3.99 and if you liked this particular mix of massacres, metal music and rhythmic gameplay, it will surely have your attention.

The DLC adds new music, a new weapon and new outfits for the protagonist. “Mosh without restraint on two brand new original songs composed by Two Feathers and sung by Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) and Will Ramos (Lorna Shore),” reads the official announcement, which reads of the weapon: “Discover a weapon forged by Hell and Heaven, and slay the demons with rapid death-throbbing triple blasts. Unleash the ultimate Red Hand ability and watch Hell bend before your wrath.”

Also released a free update that allows you to choose any song for each level, increasing the variety exponentially.

Also added some new costumes: Angel Eyes, Morning Star and Dark Devotee, in Italian Sentenza, which increases the maximum ammo with each successful quick reload; Morning Star, which offers a slow heal, and Darkettona, which adds temporary protection when picking up a Fury boost.

The new Metal: Hellsinger costumes

Before leaving you, we remind you that Metal: Hellsinger is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5.