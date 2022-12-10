Superb rhythm game Metal: Hellsinger has hit over a million players on PS5 and Xbox Series X and is now available on PS4 and Xbox One, too.

To celebrate, developer The Outsiders has “new weapon skins to collect, combos to master, and Archdevil Mode to suffer” the latter of which is an all new brutal difficulty level. There’s also a free digital artbook up for grabs, too.

Metal: Hellsinger – Behind the Scenes Video.

The changes come courtesy of update 1.5, which as well as the usual bug fixes and QoL improvements, also invites players to “rediscover each map in order to find Coats of Arms Collectibles”.

“Each level contains one hidden Coat of Arms at each difficulty, including Archdevil. Collect them to earn new weapon skins at certain thresholds and complete the whole set,” the studio explains.

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm game in which you play a voiceless demon battling her way out of hell, slaying demons to the beat of an original metal soundtrack performed by the likes of Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Alissa White-Gluz ( Arch Enemy), and Randy Blythe (Lamb of God). It currently boasts an impressive 98 per cent “overwhelmingly positive” aggregate score on Steam and recently secured a Golden Joystick award for best audio, too.

We gave Metal: Hellsinger a “Recommended” badge, calling it a “lean and tightly-restrained mashup of more than just Rock Band and Doom, Metal: Hellsinger captures the earnest spirit of an underloved genre”.

“Hellsinger is a light-feeling game compared to most, relatively short, although extended somewhat by side challenges and indefinitely by its leaderboards, with a campy, kill-the-devil story of fallen angels and giant skeletons that plays out like a moving Iron Maiden album cover,” we said. “But all of this folds into a kind of irresistibly earnest spirit, a sense of total, shameless, cringeless, full-hearted sincerity.”

The Outsiders and Funcon recently released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video showcasing how the rhythm FPS came to be.